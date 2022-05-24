Bitcoin Will Crash To $8,000, Says Guggenheim Executive. That Is A More Than 70% Plunge
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-23
In an interview with CNBC, Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd predicted that Bitcoin could drop to $8,000 from its current levels, a more than 70% plunge in prices.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)