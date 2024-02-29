Bitcoin’s price has surged 36% since spot bitcoin ETFs were approved on Jan. 10. As of Thursday morning, its price was around $62,460.But an upcoming event known as halving could that push price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin will soon be ‘halved’—what that means for its price - February 29, 2024
- Bitcoin rises, trading at $62,000 to cap a winning month - February 29, 2024
- Grayscale lobbies SEC to approve options on spot bitcoin ETFs - February 29, 2024