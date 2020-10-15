Pal said a wave of institutional funds would adopt bitcoin as they realize the economy will take a long time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin will surge to $1 million in 5 years by an ‘enormous wall of money,’ former Goldman Sachs hedge-fund chief says - October 15, 2020
- Coinbase to Sponsor 2 Bitcoin Core Developers With New Grant Program - October 15, 2020
- Bitcoin will surge to $1 million in five years by an ‘enormous wall of money,’ former Goldman Sachs hedge-fund chief says - October 15, 2020