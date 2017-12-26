Bitcoin. Lots of people are talking about, but very few own it. So how would you feel about getting paid in the high profile cryptocurrency? From early next year, staff at Japanese internet firm GMO Group will be among the latest to find out how that feels.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is rebounding - December 26, 2017
- Bitcoin: Would you want to get paid in cryptocurrency? - December 26, 2017
- Bitcoin’s Real 2018 Bottleneck - December 26, 2017