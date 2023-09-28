The Bitcoin and XRP price are showing some green on low-timeframes as certain narratives around the crypto space gain momentum. The cryptocurrencies stayed about two critical levels and could be …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, XRP Price Receive Boost Following This Coinbase Announcement - September 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Optimism Rising in Developing World Despite Price Declines: Block Survey - September 28, 2023
- Bitcoin is both a risk asset and safe haven—and still worth owning at these levels, says Wolfe Research - September 28, 2023