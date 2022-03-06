Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 0.6% against the US …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (BZX) - March 6, 2022
- Bitcoin Can’t Finance A War: The Crypto Industry And Being On The Right Side Of History - March 6, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Platform Pays It’s Global Remote Workers Only In Bitcoin, And Makes Their Salaries Transparent For Everyone To See - March 6, 2022