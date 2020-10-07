Bitcoin may be completely paperless, but one artist has meticulously dragged it into the physical world by hand-painting the cryptocurrency’s founding code across 40 separate paintings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s 12.3 million-digit code transformed into surreal paintings - October 6, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: UK Regulator Forbids Sale Of Crypto-Derivatives To Retail Investors; DeFi Platform Wing To Integrate Credit Scores - October 6, 2020
- This Self-Sovereign ‘DocuSign’ Uses Bitcoin for Digital Proofs - October 6, 2020