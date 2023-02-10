Bitcoin’s new-year rebound has hit the buffers, hampered by a crypto crackdown in the US and fears that higher-for-longer interest rates will sap investor appetite for speculative assets.Most Read …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s 2023 Bounce Is Fizzling as SEC Turns Up Heat on Crypto - February 10, 2023
- Bitcoin price more correlated to FTX developments than macro events: Research - February 10, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slips below $22,000; Shiba Inu, Avalanche & Solana tank up to 8% - February 9, 2023