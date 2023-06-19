Bitcoin’s price is predicted to increase by 0.56%. Efforts by bullish investors are driving the positive movement above the moving averages.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s $25,000 Support Holds Firm – Has the Bottom Arrived? Expert Price Predictions - June 19, 2023
- Most ‘fear’ in three months as $26.4K becomes key – Five things to know in Bitcoin this week - June 19, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum take a breather after a busy week for crypto markets - June 19, 2023