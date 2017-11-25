Andrea O’Sullivan and Pietro Moran, opinion contributor 14 mins ago By suspending a contentious network update, the Bitcoin community just proved its ability to self-regulate when faced with challenges to investor security. This month, a proposed …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan Is Considering Giving Their Clients Access to a New Bitcoin Product - November 25, 2017
- Bitcoin’s 2X resolution shows self-governance alive and well - November 25, 2017
- Bitcoin jumps above $8,700 to record high as largest US bitcoin exchange adds 100,000 users - November 25, 2017