This culmination of factors seemingly played a role in the market correction that unfolded on Tuesday. As traders sought to lock in profits following a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s $35.6K drop spurs crypto futures rate normalization - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin is being left behind as correlation with shares widens - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin may hit $43,000 as retail interest surges. InQubeta’s whale interest sparks community reactions. - November 15, 2023