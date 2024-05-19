Crypto analysts are skeptical about Bitcoin facing another “deep correction” given its recent resilience above the key support level of $65,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s $66.9K price holds strong, casts doubts on a ‘deep correction’ - May 18, 2024
- Coinbase in Hot Water Over Legal Issues, BlockDAG’s Presale Skyrockets to $27.7M, Bitcoin Cash Gears Up for Major Halving - May 18, 2024
- Scam victim drops $30,000 cash into bitcoin machine: Pepper Pike Police Blotter - May 18, 2024