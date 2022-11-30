More likely, however, it is an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance — and this was already foreseeable before FTX went bust and send the bitcoin price to well below USD16,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly tops $17,000 for the first time in two weeks but analysts don’t expect the bounce to stick - November 30, 2022
- Two Huge Fed Earthquakes Could Be About To Cause Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Chaos - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin ‘rarely’ used for legal transactions, on ‘road to irrelevance’, say European Central Bank officials - November 30, 2022