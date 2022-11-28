The collapse of FTX — which once boasted a $32-billion valuation but tumbled into a bankruptcy in a matter of days this month — continues to threaten a wider reckoning for the digital asset sector. “Elevated contagion risk is being profiled into the cryptocurrency complex,
