It included stocks — led by low-volatility bond proxies and high-valuation growth companies — Treasuries, gold, and of course, bitcoin, up 275% at one point. Bitcoin picked up steam earlier than gold, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Should Hit $150,000 Before an ETF Can Work, Fundstrat’s Lee Says - November 15, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Best-Use Case Is One Wall Street Refuses To Believe - November 15, 2019
- Cryptosphere Courts Gold Bugs as Bitcoin Loses Some Luster - November 15, 2019