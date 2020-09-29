For a number of years now bitcoiners have predicted that the price of bitcoin will surpass its all-time high from 2017 and many believe it will rise to the $100k or six-digit price range. This week …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Big Believers: 6-Digits ‘Inevitable,’ BTC Has a Better Chance of Going to $100K Than Zero - September 29, 2020
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Is Safer Than Stock Market, Novogratz Explains - September 28, 2020
- One of Hal Finney’s lost contributions to Bitcoin Core to be ‘resurrected’ - September 28, 2020