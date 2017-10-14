Bitcoin’s Big Compromise Is Unravelling, as a Contentious Upgrade Threatens to Split the Network

On Thursday, major Bitcoin network operator (or ‘mining pool’) F2Pool formally withdrew its support for the next stage of a planned Bitcoin upgrade known as SegWit2x. Yesterday, Mexican Bitcoin exchange BitMEX did the same. The moves highlight …
