A protracted dearth of liquidity in cryptocurrency markets is playing a key role in the more than 10% swings in the price of Bitcoin seen in recent weeks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of Liquidity - October 30, 2023
- Binance Stirs Market After Reportedly Making Bitcoin Withdrawals Worth Over $650M - October 30, 2023
- Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank Acquires 97% Stake in Bitcoin and Crypto Exchange - October 30, 2023