Trading volume on crypto exchanges which include Coinbase Global and Binance hit a 31-month low in May despite a rally in the price of Bitcoin and other tokens. It’s a sign that a bull market in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin crosses $27,000, and lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of manipulating DOGE’s price: CNBC Crypto World - June 2, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Big Rally Hasn’t Drawn People Back. It’s a Bad Sign for Coinbase Stock. - June 2, 2023
- Marathon Digital Mined 77% More Bitcoin in May With the Help of Its Software - June 2, 2023