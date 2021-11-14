The first bitcoin upgrade in four years has just gone live. It is a rare moment of consensus among stakeholders, and it’s a big deal for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The Taproot update …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s biggest upgrade in four years just happened – here’s what changes - November 14, 2021
- Deciding whether to invest in Bitcoin? Here are the other big names in crypto - November 14, 2021
- SEC rejects VanEck ETF that sought to track bitcoin directly - November 14, 2021