At this point, the whale’s BTC holdings saw a 12,848,100% increase in value. It is also worth noting that the wallet received tiny amounts of Bitcoin on several occasions over the past 12 years. This …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s BTC Dominance: Experts Predict 12% Growth in Coming Weeks - August 16, 2023
- BNB has more utility than most cryptos, but Bitcoin Spark still wipes the floor with it - August 16, 2023
- Satoshi-era Bitcoin awakens – 1005 BTC mined in 2010 on the move - August 16, 2023