Bitcoin’s Dip Below $11K Puts Bulls on Shaky Ground

Having failed to scale a major resistance level on Monday, bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $11,000 mark soon before press time. CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) rose to an intraday high of $11,660 yesterday, yet closed the day (as per UTC) below the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: The New Gold - March 6, 2018
- Illinois Makes Three: US State Also Considering Bitcoin for Tax Payments - March 6, 2018
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Ex-IMF Economist Predicts BTC Price Will Crash to $100 - March 6, 2018