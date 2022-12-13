Bitcoin (BTC) has outperformed relative to altcoins on a week-to-week basis, in what appears to be a flight to safety. This comes as BTC’s dominance rate rose to over 41%, the highest since Oct. 29. “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
