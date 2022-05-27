Bitcoin’s dominance still strongest in crypto market despite slumping below $29k
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-27
Bitcoin’s dominance is the highest in the eight months. As per coingecko data, Bitcoin’s market cap dominance is a little over 44% which is the highest since October last year.
