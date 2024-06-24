Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index, due Friday, could offer relief. Bitcoin {{BTC}} has carved out a double-top price pattern, signaling a potential bearish trend change ahead of key …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Leak Reveals Crypto Is Braced For A Huge Biden Flip Ahead Of Trump Debate That Could Trigger A Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price Earthquake - June 24, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Double Top Suggests BTC Could Fall to $50K: Analyst - June 24, 2024
- Mt. Gox Trustee to start Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash repayments in July - June 24, 2024