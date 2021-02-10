Bitcoin’s ‘Elon Musk pump’ rally to $48K was exclusively driven by whales

Bitcoin whales drove the rally to $48,000 and are aggressively buying, Binance exchange data shows. The price of Bitcoin ( BTC) rallied to above $48,000 on Feb. 9, and has been consolidating since.
