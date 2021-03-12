Bitcoin’s energy consumption has jumped 80% since the beginning of 2020 amid a meteoric rise for the digital currency. Load Error According to Cambridge’s Centre for Alternative Finance, the …
- Grayscale is interested in filing for a US bitcoin ETF if regulators give the green light, its chief executive says - March 12, 2021
- Bitcoin’s energy consumption has jumped 80% since the beginning of 2020, according to a study from Cambridge - March 12, 2021
- Bitcoin Mining Manufacturer Ebang Launches Beta Phase for Crypto Exchange - March 12, 2021