An important technical event has just occurred in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market — for the first time in more than a year. What Happened: Bitcoin’s 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at $19,825 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s ‘Golden Cross’ Confirmed — Will This Send Apex Crypto Rallying? Analysts Weigh In - February 8, 2023
- Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Files for Bankruptcy With Liabilities of $100M-$500M - February 8, 2023
- Bitcoin’s price up 0.71% on yesterday - February 8, 2023