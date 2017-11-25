Six weeks can be a long time in the world of bitcoin. Last month, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon staked out a position for himself as one of the financial market’s most prominent bitcoin skeptics, saying he’d fire any trader who …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s growing on Jamie Dimon - November 25, 2017
- 10 Reasons Why Bitcoin Will Fail - November 24, 2017
- Bitcoin now has JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon interested (after he called it stupid) - November 24, 2017