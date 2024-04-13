Bitcoin’s price has taken off after prior halvings, so at first blush it could make sense to pile in. The last time the protocol updated itself, in 2020, Bitcoin rose 33% in three months and more than 500% in a year. Similarly large moves happened after the halvings in 2016 and 2012.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Halving Is Almost Here. 2 Ways to Avoid Trouble. - April 13, 2024
- Tesla’s Bitcoin Misstep Results in Billion-Dollar Profit Loss for the Company - April 13, 2024
- Bitcoin falls 1.7% week over week amid heightened market volatility - April 13, 2024