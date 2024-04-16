T he pace that new Bitcoin is created is about to fall by half, a change that in the past has led to massive rallies in the cryptocurrency’s price. But if history is any guide, that won’t lead to a strong uptick in trading activity on trading platforms like Coinbase Global or Robinhood Markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What Bitcoiners Are Saying About the Upcoming Bitcoin Halving - April 16, 2024
- Bitcoin’s Halving Is Close. Why Coinbase and Robinhood Stock Might Not Benefit Much. - April 16, 2024
- Stocks Grapple With Geopolitical Pressures, Gold Eyes $2,400, Bitcoin Falls Below $62,000: What’s Driving Markets Tuesday? - April 16, 2024