The crypto industry is holding its breath for an event called the halving, an adjustment to the bitcoin blockchain that cuts in half the number of bitcoins that can be unlocked by miners. The change, which takes place every four years, will halve the number of bitcoins released on average every 10 minutes to 3.125 from 6.25 on or around April 19.
