Bitcoin’s hash rate surpassed 80 quintillion hashes per second on Friday, continuing the upward trend that started in December as Bitcoin’s price began to rise. That means that the amount of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s hash rate reaches highs of 84 quintillion hashes per second - September 2, 2019
- The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls get ready smash $10,000 - September 2, 2019
- Craig Wright Challenges Court Order Requiring Him to Pay 500K Bitcoin - September 2, 2019