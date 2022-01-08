Bitcoin’s hashrate is sitting close to all-time highs, but the price keeps falling. 8 experts break down what investors need to know about trading bitcoin in 2022 — and 14 …

As bitcoin slides, 8 experts share their insights on its likely trajectory in 2022 and a series of altcoin alternatives that could outperform it.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Managed Futures Fund Moved Swiftly to Add Bitcoin Futures - January 8, 2022
- Will this time be different? Bitcoin eyes drop to $35K as BTC price paints ‘death cross’ - January 8, 2022
- Whale Says Some Bitcoin and Crypto Traders Will Likely Be Punished As Top Investors Update Outlook on BTC - January 8, 2022