Bitcoin’s spectacular rise since it was first mined in 2009 represents one of the greatest investments in modern history. Here’s a timeline of the most important events that have punctuated the crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $100 trillion investors ‘starting to move into crypto,’ per fund manager - April 2, 2024
- Bitcoin Poised For Historic ‘Breakout’ With This One Last Step, Top Crypto Analyst Predicts - April 2, 2024
- Bitcoin’s history: A timeline of the top crypto’s ups and downs since its ’09 inception - April 2, 2024