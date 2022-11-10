Bitcoin has further to fall before it finds a base to stage any recovery, if the depth of previous routs is any guide. While the crypto currency’s near 75% plunge from its 2021 high has already sent …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s History Shows Room for Drop to $13,000 - November 10, 2022
- Evercore’s Emanuel Warns Bitcoin Plunge May Take Stocks to Lows - November 10, 2022
- Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets - November 9, 2022