The total market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies has climbed to the highest level since June, helped by bitcoin’s (BTC) massive 70% rally to begin the year. The rise in overall crypto wealth stands out because it coincides with the industry …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Marketplace Paxful to Shut Down Amid Legal Battle With Co-Founder - April 4, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Huge Surge Pushes Crypto Market Cap to $1.19T, the Highest Since June - April 4, 2023
- Can Bitcoin Grow Without Repeating Past Mistakes? Tone Vays Urges Slow And Steady Approach For Future Price Stability - April 4, 2023