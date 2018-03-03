Bitcoin mania is cooling off, and with it, changes are happening in its global market. CoinDesk data reveals average daily trading volumes in February were up nearly 80 percent from November, rising to $8.2 billion, up from nearly $4.7 billion in November.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Infamous ‘Kimchi Premium’ Has All But Evaporated - March 3, 2018
- Smartwatches, better TV reception, Bitcoin investments and more: Tech Q&A - March 3, 2018
- Thieves steal 600 powerful bitcoin-mining computers in huge heist - March 3, 2018