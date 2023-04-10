Bitcoin mines use up as much energy as a big city and are running up Americans’ electricity bills, a New York Times investigation finds.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s insatiable appetite for energy is driving up pollution and costs for Americans, report finds - April 10, 2023
- Bitcoin: A Comprehensive Exploration of the Pioneer Cryptocurrency and its Pros and Cons - April 10, 2023
- Bernstein says if you like gold, you should like bitcoin even more - April 10, 2023