Bitcoin’s ‘Judas’: The co-founder of a rival cryptocurrency is pushing for a green revolution in mining. It’s not going well.
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-04-02
The Bitcoin community blasted billionaire crypto founder Chris Larsen after he announced a $5 million ad campaign pushing for Bitcoin to use less energy and go greener.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)