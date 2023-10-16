When Bitcoin development company Lightning Labs first launched the Lightning Network in 2018, it was all the rage. The protocol, built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, was designed to make …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rallies as SEC decides against appealing Grayscale’s ETF plans - October 16, 2023
- Bitcoin: A New War Is Beginning (BTC-USD) – Seeking Alpha - October 16, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Scaling Solution Seeks Resurgence After Losing Way - October 16, 2023