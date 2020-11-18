Bitcoin’s market cap surpasses Nvidia at over $336B

Both Bitcoin and Nvidia saw major growth in 2020, but Bitcoin’s market cap wins today. Amid a meteoric bull run in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin ( BTC) is overtaking another major American …
