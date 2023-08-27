Even after a big correction, which followed weeks of almost complete inactivity, and a new focus on real rates, bitcoin’s most patient investors are still holding onto their coins. The cryptocurrency closed at $25,972.52 on Friday and lost 0.25% for the …
