Bitcoin (BTC) remains stuck in a range and is on target to end the week with a marginal gain of about 2%. Trading suite DecenTrader said in an update that the sideways price action could continue for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s muted price volatility shifts traders’ focus to LINK, ICP, RNDR and SUI - February 4, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs can drive bitcoin to new price highs, explains crypto CEO - February 4, 2024
- A Stunning Near-Term Forecast for Bitcoin - February 4, 2024