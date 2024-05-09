Bitcoin teetered on the brink of a $61,000 breakdown as it retested critical support levels, hinting at underlying tensions in its trading pattern. Persistent Pressures on Bull Market Support Recent tracking data from TradingView showed Bitcoin’s price inching downward,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miners see $26.3 million low in wake of halving - May 9, 2024
- Bitcoin’s network is under major strain – What gives? - May 9, 2024
- 2 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Like There’s No Tomorrow - May 9, 2024