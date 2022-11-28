Bitcoin closed last week with a new formal decline, losing $100 to $16490. At the start of trading on Monday, it loses another $360 to $16150. The week starts with a subdued risk appetite on global …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Posts Record Exchange Outflows After FTX Collapse - November 28, 2022
- Bitcoin’s bottom might be below $15.5K, but data shows some traders turning bullish - November 28, 2022
- Bitwise refiles for Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF in the face of crypto meltdown - November 28, 2022