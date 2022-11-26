Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Canada crypto regulation: Bitcoin ETFs, strict licensing and a digital dollar - November 26, 2022
- Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K - November 26, 2022
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Stable—Has the Worst of the FTX Damage Passed? - November 26, 2022