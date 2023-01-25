“Policy Week” continues at CoinDesk with comprehensive reporting on the state of crypto regulation. Crypto Council for Innovation Chief Global Regulatory Officer Linda Jeng joins “First Mover” to explain how looming European regulation may impact crypto firms. Plus, Prosper Trading Academy Cryptocurrency Educator Howard Greenberg shares his outlook for bitcoin and Ethereum Protocol Reporter Margaux Nijkerk has the latest details on the Shanghai upgrade. Separately, QuickNode CEO Alex Nabutovsky discusses his company’s latest $60 million raise.

