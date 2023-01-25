“Policy Week” continues at CoinDesk with comprehensive reporting on the state of crypto regulation. Crypto Council for Innovation Chief Global Regulatory Officer Linda Jeng joins “First Mover” to explain how looming European regulation may impact crypto firms. Plus, Prosper Trading Academy Cryptocurrency Educator Howard Greenberg shares his outlook for bitcoin and Ethereum Protocol Reporter Margaux Nijkerk has the latest details on the Shanghai upgrade. Separately, QuickNode CEO Alex Nabutovsky discusses his company’s latest $60 million raise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Next Move; How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation - January 25, 2023
- The Kazakhstan Mining Exodus Has Flipped Bitcoin To Clean-Energy Dominance - January 25, 2023
- Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape - January 25, 2023