The whole week of 22nd February has been heavily marked with red for BTC/USD and ETH/USD trading pairs. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation shrank by over $100 million, while BTC/USD lost 21%. ETH/USD …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin’s Nosedive below $45,000 Can Open Way to Continued Correction, Ethereum’s Repeats after Bitcoin - March 1, 2021
- Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency trading and will begin dealing bitcoin futures for clients next week, report says - March 1, 2021
- Citi Report: Bitcoin Could Become The Main Global Digital Currency - March 1, 2021