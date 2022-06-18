Bitcoin has already broken down [and is] now seeing significant downside follow-through,’ says Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies. Bitcoin believer …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s nosedive through the $20,000 mark is a Minsky Moment for crypto: ‘Psychologically for a lot of people, this is galling’ - June 18, 2022
- Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 As Cryptocurrency Selloff Accelerates - June 18, 2022
- Bitcoin price falls below $20,000 for first time since 2020 - June 18, 2022